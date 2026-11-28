The reasons for poor FTA usage have been multifold and complex, generating a vicious circle that is hard to break. Apart from the compliance burden and non-tariff barriers regulations around food and safety, consumer standards and tracing requirements, India’s high landed costs versus its Asian neighbours deter exporters from even trying to break into new markets. Sometimes, despite stringent and high anti-dumping duties imposed on Chinese goods by developed economies, they still remain cheaper than India’s. For MSMEs, the biggest hurdle is often the upfront cost of becoming export-ready. Testing, certification, emissions tracking, supplier documentation and customer audits demand both money and management time, often before a single export order is secured. While lower tariffs make products attractive in the global market, smaller businesses must first find the resources to meet the requirements needed to benefit from them.
Tiny droplets of the molten tin are fired out of a cannon into a vacuum chamber, where they are shot—sixty thousand times a second—by unerring lasers. When the tin fog is ignited, the explosion produces a plasma fifty times hotter than the surface of the sun. The process, in other words, commences with the industrial production of miniature supernovas. These supernovas emit EUV that must be collected by Zeiss’s mirrors, which cannot function if their surface is marred by even a nanometre of tin debris. The only way to keep the mirrors pristine is to pump a continuous hurricane of hydrogen gas into the supernova’s blast radius. The gathered light ricochets through a hall of mirrors before it is bounced onto the blueprint of the chip. Making this happen a single time took decades of research. The profitability of ASML’s customers relies on it happening near-flawlessly twenty-four hours a day. Recurrent shutdowns, it’s not much of an exaggeration to say, would derail the global economy.
This is important.
The reason that nobody, in America or elsewhere, can “just” build an equivalent machine is that there’s no “just” about any of it. Some components are novel inventions. Others are transcendent renditions of existing products. A basic metal valve, for example, is available at any hardware store. The valves in ASML’s “droplet generator,” however, need to be able to handle molten metal under literally oceanic pressures, and to do so day and night for a year without wilting. The company had to find a supplier that could make such a valve. But venders didn’t have a financial incentive to do so, since ASML wouldn’t be buying the widget in normal widget quantities. ASML’s ability to persuade a vender anyway relied on an extended relationship, with accumulated reserves of trust on both sides. The basic model of competitive markets which one finds in an introductory economics textbook—where independent firms engage in cold arm’s-length transactions motivated by unadulterated self-interest—does not apply to the industry. It better resembles a kind of coöperative, or a planned economy.There is a famous story about an ASML engineer who explained to his Chinese rivals that they couldn’t build an EUV machine even if they were handed the blueprints. Marc Assinck, a trim coffee obsessive with oversized Ray-Bans who has played multiple roles at ASML, told me that the very concept of such a blueprint is a fallacy: “There simply is no ‘file’ of our machines. The intellectual property is spread out across the entire system.” He stopped in front of a glass machine component with recondite thermodynamic properties. “Zeiss doesn’t have this recipe,” he said. “Their glass supplier does.” Many of these parts have lead times of two years. If many aspects of the industry can’t be matter-of-factly cloned, it’s because they’re not particularly industrial. Some of them are properly artisanal. Assinck said, “It relies on machinists, mechanics, and other craftspeople with unwritten knowledge.” He pointed to a recessed thingamabob supplied by a family shop nearby. Hundreds of pinprick holes had been bored into the metal undercarriage, and each one had to be deburred by hand.
TSMC fact of the week.
One in forty-six babies in Taiwan is born to a T.S.M.C. employee.
And this is what TSMC does.
T.S.M.C. takes a silicon wafer, a shimmering disc with the diameter of a vinyl record, and proceeds to do approximately a thousand things to it. It is coated with an ultrathin film of glass or metal, glazed with photosensitive chemicals, and then passed through a lithography machine. The chemicals are rinsed off, and the pattern on the exposed film is etched in relief by blasts of plasma before being gassed with other chemicals. The wafer is washed, polished, and inspected for flaws. For the most advanced chips, this gantlet is then repeated about a hundred times on a loop, as if an entire city skyline were being raised one story at a time. If T.S.M.C.’s venders supply the tools, the company supplies the ruthless optimization.
This is about its supply chain.
A chip can cross international borders more than seventy times before it’s shipped to a customer. T.S.M.C.’s part begins with silicon wafers, but these have their own far-flung prehistory. Leading-edge semiconductor-grade polysilicon must be purified to “eleven nines” (99.999999999 per cent), which only a handful of specialized companies—based in Michigan, Germany, and Japan—are poised to do. These silicon chunks are melted in bespoke crucibles made of the world’s purest quartz, virtually all of which is mined from a solitary deposit in the mountains of North Carolina. This process, which generates perfectly crystalline silicon ingots to be sliced like fragile metallic salamis into thin wafers, is entrusted largely to one firm in Taiwan and two in Japan. Most of the steps along this chain are controlled by monopolies or duopolies. This isn’t because of market manipulation. It’s because each endeavor is so esoteric, so formidable, and so crucial that it makes sense for all the available expertise to be concentrated in one or two nexuses... The semiconductor supply chain is a planetary superorganism with its own ecology. It’s not like a plant that can be casually repotted. Chips are products of an organizational culture—both within companies and between them—that encourages people to look beyond their own personal horizons.
2. The declining migration.
Data published by the Paris-based OECD this month shows just how broad-based the decline in immigration has been. Permanent migration — inflows of foreign nationals on visas leading to settlement — fell in 25 out of the organisation’s 37 countries in 2025. Asylum applications dropped sharply. Inflows of international students are also down.
UN projections show that without migration, the working-age population in France, Spain and Germany would be more than 10 per cent lower by 2060 than in a central scenario. In the US and UK it would be around 20 per cent lower; in Canada, more than 30 per cent. Governments would have to act faster and go further to manage the fiscal strains of ageing populations.
The overall level of revenues averaged about 30 percent of GDP before China's then-leader Deng Xiaoping's 1978 "Reform and Opening Up" policies. Revenues declined sharply thereafter in the 1980s, increased sharply from the mid-1990s, reaching a peak of about 28.5 percent of GDP in 2015. When adding land sales and retained profits from state-owned enterprises (SOE), revenues peaked at 39 percent in 2018...Regardless of how they are measured, revenues and taxes have been declining for most of the last decade; for example, taxes (excluding social insurance contributions) have collapsed by nearly 5.5 percentage points, from 18.4 percent of GDP in 2012 to 13.0 percent in 2024, and revenues including land sales and retained SOE profits fell 6.5 percentage points, from 39.0 percent of GDP in 2018 to 32.5 percent in 2024. These tax levels are associated with a struggling, lower middle-income country, not an aspiring superpower.
4. China's property market collapse is truly staggering, by over 80% since 2020.FT investigation on the chip smuggling network that Alice Huang spun.
DeepSeek and other Chinese open-weight AI companies have struggled to make money. Contrast America’s Anthropic, which has just had an initial public offering, giving it a $1.5tn valuation, with China’s Z.ai, valued at $22bn on the Hong Kong exchange. The gap in revenue is comparably wide. Moonshot, the Chinese company behind the popular Kimi K3 open model, had annual recurring revenues of $1bn in August. Anthropic’s figures by August were 65 times higher.
8. Robert Armstrong gets it right about Jensen Huang's return.
Huang led a multitrillion-dollar company without installing either a board of directors or a management structure worthy of the name. Nvidia had no board chair, no evidence of board independence, no succession plan. Its org chart is a mirror of the Chinese Communist Party’s: a mess of arrows all leading to one man. Huang was reinstated not because he is the right person for the job, but because his failures, plus presidential support, left his company with no other options.
I think Jensen Huang's return (and what went into it) is equivalent to a massive AI put option issued by the US government. The moral hazard from this first bailout of the US AI industry is going to play out for sometime.
Nvidia’s board includes... three of whom have served continuously since before the company went public in 1999. One is a former marketing executive of the National Football League; another spent 31 years at Taco Bell. Suzanne Nora Johnson, former vice-chair of Goldman Sachs, only joined the board in July. Harvey Jones, the recently elevated chair who played a prominent role in Huang’s temporary ousting this month, has served since the company’s inception in 1993... Last week, Jones announced the board had established a national security and export control oversight committee. Until then, Nvidia’s only standing committees had been for audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate governance — the same structure as in 2004, when it was a scrappy $3.7bn company making graphics cards for video games. The lack of a risk committee meant there was little internal scrutiny when Nvidia dropped Singapore as a geography from its financial filings last year. The move was attributed to a new reporting methodology tied to where a customer is actually based, but it coincided with questions about Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed in the region. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.
9. Another perspective on the AI boom.
From 2018 to 2026, the number of foreign-born residents in Spain leapt by 3.8mn to 10mn, taking the country’s population to almost 50mn, according to the national statistics agency... Spain’s status as the world’s fastest-growing big rich economy in 2024 and 2025, when GDP grew by an annual average of 3.2 per cent compared with 1.9 per cent for G7 economies. The European Central Bank has calculated that the increase in foreign workers in Spain accounted for 75 per cent of its GDP growth between 2019 and the second quarter of this year. At the same time, unemployment has been falling. Last year, Spain’s unemployment rate dipped below 10 per cent for the first time since 2008 before rebounding slightly. Miguel Sebastián, a former Socialist industry minister, said it was “good news” that the incomes of poorer immigrants were growing faster than those of Spaniards “because it suggests that equality is improving”. Overall, households in Spain have fared better than in other parts of western Europe: since 2018, real household disposable income per capita in Spain has risen by more than in France, Italy, Germany and the UK.
The number of core Union-level economic regulators is about 16, rising to 22 if hybrid supervisory and environmental bodies are included. Across India’s states, there are between 104 and 114 active state-level regulatory authorities. India’s total count of independent economic regulators stands at 120 to 136 bodies. Grouping them into thematic clusters reveals how deeply they penetrate commercial activity. The total personnel footprint of these bodies is between 30,000 and 44,000. Applying a standard rule of thumb yields an estimated 8,200 to 14,700 officers in the management cadre across India’s regulatory state. These are people occupying managerial, supervisory, and technical decision-making roles. They draft subordinate legislation. They interpret statutes. They conduct inspections, run market surveillance, and pass orders that carry the force of law.
14. As Japan normalises, it faces a new set of problems.
The central bank is primed to keep raising interest rates. The country’s three biggest lenders are offering as much as 0.5 per cent interest on ordinary accounts for the first time since 1992... Mrs Watanabe is the notional financial decision maker of the Japanese household and its $15.7tn of assets. Some $7tn of that is in cash and deposits — an allocation that yielded almost nothing for years, made sense in deflationary times but no longer does with inflation at 2.3 per cent... Japan’s normalisation has not only forced Mrs Watanabe out of her historic inaction and put her more aggressively on the hunt for returns, but given her an outsized and rapidly growing power to surprise markets and policymakers. One of the biggest such surprises occurred this month in the market for retail JGBs, a once-sleepy category of government debt launched from 2003 that offers the chance to buy specially created three-, five- and 10-year notes in minimum ¥10,000 tranches... The government markets the products as the epitome of safe investment to a cautious household sector, and a yield of around 2 per cent on both the three- and five-year notes makes them considerably more attractive than deposit rates offered by banks... But it could also quite quickly become problematic, not least because government encouragement for Mrs Watanabe to buy debt runs counter to more than a decade of efforts to get her to buy equities. A sudden reallocation of bank deposits that have sat predictably dormant for decades could hit regional and weaker lenders very hard, possibly fatally. Even without an existential threat, banks may be forced to change their behaviour more rapidly than regulators have bargained for.
15. Very good article by Emily Fry on why economists struggle with the economic impact assessment of AI adoption.
OBR chair Jonathan Haskel was referring to the fiscal watchdog’s projection that AI will add 0.2 percentage points to annual productivity growth by 2031. The US Congressional Budget Office has similarly estimated that AI will add 0.1 points to productivity growth over the next decade. These figures pale beside the predictions of actual techno-optimists. Anthropic staff have implied AI could add about 15 percentage points to US GDP growth by 2030. The difference between the CBO and Anthropic projections is worth more than $10tn in US GDP... Harvard economist Richard Zeckhauser offers us a framework to make sense of the gap between what economists and tech companies are saying. He distinguishes three types of unknowns: “risk” (we know the outcomes and their likelihood), “uncertainty” (we know the outcomes but not how likely they are) and “ignorance” (we don’t even know the possible outcomes).
16. Financing may be another problem for China's AI ambitions.
There is no easy access to risk capital, which is critical to funding high-cost, long-term endeavours. The financing pipeline is constrained by access to frontier technology and capital and the lack of a vibrant domestic market to generate profits, recoup R&D costs and pay back investors. Xi Jinping’s suspicion of US-style financial markets makes matters worse; it means China is unlikely to unleash the animal spirits and financial machinery needed to power risky innovation. China’s six leading AI groups generate only about one-tenth of OpenAI and Anthropic’s combined AI-related revenue. Chinese consumers have grown accustomed to free digital services — a legacy of the country’s advertising- and commerce-driven internet economy. Chinese open-weight models are widespread, but much of the commercial value accrues to companies deploying them, hardly financing their development.
17. How useful are data centres for India? Sajjid Chinoy and Siddharth Jamad raise questions.
As Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh of Columbia Business School notes, a 200 MW AI data centre costs about $8 billion. It creates temporary construction jobs but, in the steady state, employs only 50-100 people. What is the opportunity cost of that capital for job creation? In the US, Paul Krugman observes that a typical US worker is equipped with $700,000 of fixed assets, such that an equivalent $8 billion investment outside the AI sector would create about 10,000 permanent US jobs. Data centres are therefore 100 times more capital-intensive than the non-AI sector in the US.The multiple is much higher in developing economies, where the capital stock per worker is lower. In Malaysia — Asia’s hottest data centre hub — a similar $8 billion investment is associated with 150,000 jobs outside the AI sector. In India, the capital stock per worker is about $20,000 on average. An $8 billion investment in the economy is typically associated with 400,000 jobs instead of the 100 permanent jobs that a data centre would create post-construction. AI data centres would therefore be 4,000 times more capital-intensive than the rest of India’s economy...Imported high-end chips and servers — sourced from the US, Taiwan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore — account for more than 70 per cent of a typical AI data centre’s capital expenditure, and their rapid depreciation raises the import share of recurring investment to 90 per cent. FDI inflows are therefore largely directed to finance the tech imports that go into data centres. Furthermore, data centre profits are prone to repatriation, given substantial foreign ownership. Any meaningful improvement to the balance of payments is illusory. Malaysia’s experience is instructive: Despite benefiting simultaneously from the AI-tech manufacturing boom and a torrent of data centre FDI, the Southeast Asian economy’s balance of payments has improved little, because of the surge of tech imports and profit repatriation.
18. New US government restrictions on the chip usage comes into effect.
Countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia have received hundreds of billions of dollars of investment from tech giants and data centre developers, as the region becomes one of the fastest-growing hubs for AI infrastructure. But new restrictions from Washington this month aimed at closing a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to use American chips in south-east Asian data centres have put much of that investment in jeopardy... Banks, private equity firms, creditors and tech groups have committed billions of dollars to the projects, which have attracted Chinese customers such as TikTok owner ByteDance and Alibaba. Malaysia is one of the biggest areas of investment. It has received just under $100bn of data centre funding in the past five years, according to the trade ministry, much of it ploughed into the southern state of Johor...The practice, known as remote access... was on course to account for about a third of China’s AI computing power by 2027, according to the US think-tank Institute for Progress... The new rules, which came into effect last Thursday, require data centre operators in five countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil — that supply significant processing power to Chinese customers to obtain special licences from the US government to buy advanced American chips. Washington is expected to assess which Chinese companies will have access to the chips and then decide whether to grant the licences based on how they plan to use the computing power. Operators have 90 days to obtain the licences. Analysts expect the US to reject companies that plan to use chips to train large language models, as Washington seeks to slow down Beijing in the AI race. Malaysia’s government has told 117 approved data centre projects in the country to comply with the new rules.
19. Excellent listing of the sustainability, traceability, human rights, and governance regulations that exporters must comply to access European markets. These costs are significant and beyond most SMEs in countries like India. Interesting how the Chinese firms are able to crack all these and grow exports to these markets.
20. Robert Armstrong makes the important point that the AI trade is in an earnings bubble, with expectation of 28% and 17% earnings growth for Q4 and 2027. And this is reflected in the high backward looing CAPE ratio.
The broader market rout has pushed valuations for global tech stocks to their lowest levels in more than a decade as investors grow more uncertain about the ability of the tech giants to keep posting stellar earnings in future. The forward price-to-earnings ratio — a common valuation yardstick — for an MSCI index of global tech stocks collapsed this week to just under 13 times, roughly half the ratio in January and its lowest since 2012.
21. As it debates shedding its pacifism, Switzerland is "rich and weak". It votes on Sunday on whether it should relax its arms exports rules, which had stifled domestic manufacturing and led to an erosion of its defence industry.
Experts warn that Switzerland has already lost significant parts of its defence industry, with nearly every defence company building production capacity abroad. Intellectual property has been transferred to other countries, mostly the EU or the US. That dependence could prove dangerous in a crisis, when governments tend to put their own needs first. During the pandemic, Germany stopped deliveries of masks to Switzerland, despite existing orders. Switzerland was able to secure supplies partly because it manufactured ventilators that Germany needed in return. For Huber, the defence industry executive, the lesson is that a small country needs something to offer its neighbours. But as Swiss manufacturers move production and technology away, that mutual dependence is giving way to a more one-sided relationship. He warns that Switzerland could find itself in a future crisis with little bargaining power and no guarantee that its neighbours would supply the weapons it needed.
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