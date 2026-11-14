Weekend reading links

1. Indian electronics contract manufacturers are unwilling to move up the value chain.
Indian EMS players have chased scale through joint ventures (JV) with Chinese, American, and Taiwanese original design manufacturers (ODM). They’ve brought home some of the biggest ODMs through JVs such as Dixon-Longcheer, Bhagwati-Huaqin, and Syrma SGS-Shinhyup Electronic. Courtesy of these, India made up around 3.5% of the world’s total electronics output in 2024. But what about those who’ve already hit a certain scale? For instance, Dixon, a 30-year-old company, is on track to produce around 40 million smartphones in FY26, capturing over 50% of India’s mobile outsourcing market. Yet, it spends less than 1% of its revenue on R&D, according to its annual reports. In contrast, Chinese ODM Huaqin Technology, which also started off as a contract manufacturer, spends around 5% of its revenue on R&D...Today, India is one of the world’s top five electronics manufacturers, and the second largest manufacturer of smartphones. But the creation of a holistic electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem, the original intention of the PLI scheme, is still a distant dream. That’s because both design and component manufacturing remain in their infancy... India’s largest listed EMS players with foreign-partner JVs—the likes of Dixon, Syrma SGS, and Amber Enterprises—spend 0.2–0.9% of their revenue on R&D. Their patents reflect this: Dixon’s are valued at a mere Rs 2 crore, while Syrma’s intangible assets, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore in FY25, grew through acquisitions rather than internal R&D.
This is a cautionary note for India's electronics components manufacturing scheme.
Essentially, while suppliers in India sell to specification, Chinese suppliers would co-design... China’s manufacturing, R&D, and component-development ecosystems sprang up together rather than sequentially... The government’s electronics-component-manufacturing scheme is certainly a step in the right direction, but its progress will hinge on whether firms build design and testing capability alongside manufacturing; rather than simply replicating the assembly model at the component level.
This is a good read on this topic with several links.
2. Nvidia's latest chips are finding their way to China despite a Commerce Department review gate to assess for national security risks.
Within China, there is little evidence the firm actually exists, raising questions about who in China is behind the company. Only scant information can be found online about New Matrix, which was created 17 months ago. At the building that New Matrix lists as its address, a company directory does not include the firm. At the nearby property management agency for the industrial park, a receptionist and a manager both said they had no record of the company. According to Chinese corporate records, New Matrix’s owners have ties to a prominent Chinese private equity fund that the U.S. government placed on a trade blacklist in 2024. Two analysts who examined the corporate records and other Chinese-language information said they believed New Matrix may be a front for firms associated with that fund. The sale of chips to New Matrix appears to be part of a pattern that has concerned technology experts inside and outside the government... Corporate records show that several other Chinese companies approved to purchase H200 chips or assemble them into servers have ties to firms that have been blacklisted by the U.S. government, or that work as military contractors in China... the approvals raised questions about how rigorously the Trump administration is policing who can get their hands on Nvidia’s chips.
3. The numbers behind India's data centre boom.
Operational capacity should touch about 2 gigawatt (Gw) by December, and most forecasts for 2030 sit between 5 and 8 Gw... The building, with its power and cooling, costs ₹50-70 crore per Mw, or $5-7 million, depending on whose estimate you prefer. The chips cost several times as much. By Jensen Huang’s own reckoning, Nvidia’s share of a Gw is about $25 billion for Blackwell and $40 billion for the coming Rubin generation: $25–40 million per Mw, counting only what Nvidia sells. The building will last 25 years. The chips run the risk of looking dated in a few years.
Taking India from 2 Gw to 5-10 Gw means building another 3-8 Gw. At ₹60-70 crore a Mw, that is ₹2-5 trillion by 2030, before anyone builds the power plants to run them. If 60-70 per cent is debt, banks are looking at ₹1.2-3.5 trillion of fresh lending. Put that next to what banks already hold. Bank credit to all of Indian infrastructure was ₹15.1 trillion in June 2026. The buildings alone could add 8-23 per cent to that book in four years, somewhere between a fifth and more than half of what banks now add to infrastructure lending each year. The solar farms and transmission lines behind them come on top... If even one Gw of India’s build-out is filled with chips owned by Indian companies, that is $25-40 billion, or ₹2.4–3.8 trillion.
4. Amidst the stalemate in the Gulf, a little known South Korean shipping company, Sinokor, has become the world's largest owner of supertankers.
Sinokor, has accounted for about a half of the tanker transits through the strait since the beginning of September... In an exceptionally well-timed bet, Sinokor, led by a father and son who are little known even in South Korea, began a buying spree in the two months before the United States and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February. It is now, by some counts, the largest operator of supertankers in the world... Sinokor owns 129 very large crude carriers — the industry name for tankers capable of carrying two million barrels of oil — up from 42 in December, according to BRS Shipbrokers...Last year, the top three supertanker owners controlled 16 percent of the market, compared with 27 percent today, said John Cotzias, a co-founder of Xclusiv Shipbrokers, a Greek firm. Veson Nautical, a maritime analysis firm, estimates that Sinokor spent $5.6 billion buying 70 tankers since the start of this year. Sinokor now owns 14 percent of the roughly 940 supertankers in operation. The next-largest owner and manager of very large crude carriers, China Merchants Group, controls about 5 percent of the market. All along, shipping rates are rising. Tankers chartered for the 15-day run between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have surged past $1 million per day, up from about $120,000 a day last year, Mr. Cotzias said.
5. Excellent primer on the automobile industry.
6. Vokswagen taught Chinese automakers, and is now being eased out of that market.
In 2020, global brands had close to 75 per cent of the Chinese market of 25.2mn cars. ICE vehicles, which accounted for more than 95 per cent of sales, are now barely a third of the market. This is set to fall to a quarter of the market of around 20mn cars. While Chinese carmakers’ China sales volumes were flat in the first nine months of 2026, those of German groups dropped 30 per cent while Japanese groups fell 25 per cent, according to data from Automobility, a Shanghai consultancy.
Chinese car exports are now predominantly EVs.Pricing power of chipmakers
Lenskart opened some 600 stores in India and roughly 80 abroad, close to two a day between 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2026. It now runs 2,868 stores in India and 756 overseas, a total of 3,624. That puts the company ahead of Specsavers, the British chain that has long called itself the world’s second-largest optical retailer and has 2,987 stores. Only Essilorluxottica, with around 18,000 stores, is bigger... Over the same period, its closest rival in India, Titan Eyewear, closed 33 stores... Lenskart’s oldest backers, including Softbank, Alpha Wave, Temasek, and others, have sold Lenskart shares worth Rs 18,500 crore, making between 2.5X and 7X on their investments. SoftBank alone has sold more than Rs 7,500 crore, Alpha Wave Rs 5,000 crore and Adia Rs 4,000 crore... Partial exits worth Rs 18,500 crore by key investors could have set off panic in other stocks, as they did earlier in the cases of Delhivery, Paytm, and Nykaa. Lenskart shares, however, are trading nearly 85% above the listing price.
9. Good description of how private capital built India's infrastructure in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
On a spring afternoon in 1853, a 14-carriage train pulled out of Bombay, carrying 400 passengers to Thane, 21 miles away. It is remembered as the birth of the Indian railways... that train was designed, financed and run by a private company... In 1849, the government offered private companies a guaranteed 5 per cent annual return on the capital they invested to build the railways, backed by free land and licences running up to 100 years. It was, in effect, an early and appropriate instrument for derisking a market that London investors knew nothing about. The confidence this created was remarkable. British capital flowed into the East Indian Railway (1849), the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (1849), and the Madras Railway (1853). Oversight in this era came from contracts. Each company’s terms were negotiated separately, with the government approving plans and regulating fares... The results were remarkable. From a single 21-mile line in 1853, the network grew to roughly 9,000 miles by 1880. By 1912, the capital invested in the Indian railways stood at roughly ₹477 crore... if compounded at 7.4 per cent a year (current 10-year G-Sec rate) over 114 years, would be about ₹16.3 trillion in today’s terms.
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