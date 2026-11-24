The return of Jensen Huang is a truly extraordinary event. Everything about the episode and its merits has been widely discussed and is well known. It is also a teachable moment that upends the conventional wisdom and orthodoxy in a host of areas.
This post will highlight a few takeaways.
1. The reinstatement should not have come as a surprise, given that the AI-trade is now the one-legged stool that is holding up the US economy and its blazing hot financial markets. And even within this AI-trade, Nvidia is special, given its central role in stitching together the circular financing deals. As the WSJ described, Nvidia had become the “banker to the AI boom”. And this banker is, in turn, propped up by the deal-making dare-devilry of Jensen Huang, who constructed this edifice drawing suppliers spread far and wide, hyperscalers and neo-clouds, AI firms, App developers, and Wall Street financiers, through personal connections and sometimes, shockingly, even without written contracts.
Reinforcing these financial and business interests is the political side. The AI economy is the only legacy, to date, of President Trump. There can be no doubt that he will go to extraordinary lengths to further strengthen the US AI dominance and perpetuate the bubbling AI trade in the financial markets. No national security compromises or ethical considerations will be allowed to stand in the way of this pursuit.
2. More generally, pundits and observers tend to underestimate the extent of convergence among the political and business interests, and their resolve and force to maintain the status quo by keeping the bubble blowing and preventing its deflation. I am inclined to believe that there has been a regime shift in the magnitude and extent of the aforesaid convergence and resolve since at least the GFC. And, as we have written here, this may have been brought about by the spectacular growth of financialisation and the resultant elevation of financial market interests over those of the real economy.
3. As the folks at Evercore Partners have described, we now have the first AI bailout. And this will surely not be the last.
In fact, the extraordinary efforts that have gone into this reinstatement, including the full might of the US government, with the President of the US apparently addressing the Nvidia Board itself, mean that this goes beyond a mere bailout. The AI economy is now backstopped by a wholehearted US government-issued AI put option! And the moral hazard from this decision will resonate across the financial markets and is certain to unleash all forms of perverse incentives.
4. Fundamentally, as all the news reports on the right and the left (imagine the WSJ and NYT converging vehemently on something) suggest, the Jensen Huang incident is a case of betrayal of many Holy Cows among conservatives and liberals alike — family, country, employees, and shareholders. And he is now being welcomed back like a hero! The systematic and wilful subversion of the US chip restrictions and the abuse of the process, with the establishment of large data centres in countries like Malaysia to provide offshore computing, and all with the full knowledge of the US Government, much less the elaborate spy network to facilitate smuggling chips, is too well known now to even debate.
Notwithstanding all these, even the pretensions to uphold some value systems and beliefs have fallen by the wayside. The venality and brazenness, not to mention the hubris, of this is staggering. Scott Bessant’s disingenuous and, surely, forced backtracking that Jensen Huang now qualifies as an outsider to be considered for selection as CEO of Nvidia is only one sample.
5. The reinstatement also holds a mirror up to American capitalism itself. It is a moment of complete decoupling of ethics and morality from shareholder value maximisation. It is an example of an unhinged pursuit of stock price maximisation, whatever the costs. This is not a one-off incident. There have been too many instances in recent times of the self-dealing and U-turns among the high and mighty in corporate America, their complete subservience to political power, and the degeneration of business to a state of complete amorality.
6. Nvidia’s corporate governance practices go against all the canons of the domain. Its Board was, for all practical purposes, a rubber stamp. The list is long: concentration of powers in the founder, persistently weak Board oversight, long absence of a Board chair, independent directors with tenure of nearly three decades or more (compared to under eight years for S&P companies), no succession planning, and existential key-man risk, and so on. Robert Armstrong put it best when he compared its org chart to “a mirror of the Chinese Communist Party’s: a mess of arrows all leading to one man”.
It says a lot about corporate governance (or the lack of it) when the board structure of a startup with numerous compliance failings endures even after a company nearly touches a $6 trillion valuation. NVIDIA grew from a valuation of $82.6 billion at the end of December 2018 to a peak of $5.77 trillion in early October 2026, a seventy-fold increase in less than eight years. It is also undoubtedly a consequence of such rapid growth that leaves the corporate form struggling to catch up with the technological and financial engines.
There is a danger that, far from cleaning up corporate governance, the episode is likely to make it even more opaque. In fact, one of the main lessons for the tech bros from this episode appears to be impunity, to put further safeguards to protect themselves from being dispossessed by their Boards. The boundaries of the voting structures, already distorted and further mangled by the likes of SpaceX and Anthropic, will be further stretched to expand the impunity.
7. The episode throws a tankload and more of water at modern management theories. Jensen Huang’s deeply personalised management style, including over 60 direct recruits without even a COO, abusive workplace behaviours, and closing major supply chain and computing deals on a handshake, is a repudiation of what is taught in business schools.
8. The restoration will also reinforce an already entrenched God-like belief among the tech bros that their companies are worth little without them. Lloyd Blankfein put it aptly that “you can come back from the graveyard if you are really, really indispensable.”
9. It closes the window on perhaps the only opportunity, even if a long shot, for a calibrated exit or deflation of the AI bubble. Without Jensen and with the market tanking, it may have been a possibility that Nvidia may have stopped and unwound its circular financing bets, the AI trade may have unwound less chaotically, and incentive distortions may have been at least partially corrected. But all these now look more unlikely.
10. Relatedly, it is said that frequent smaller fires or landslides prevent the bigger forest fires and avalanches. And smaller recessions and bubble bursts prevent the buildup of excesses, which cause deep recessions and financial crises. But since at least the Global Financial Crisis, macroeconomic management across the advanced economies has been characterised by a “whatever it takes” mindset among policymakers and governments. The GFC, Eurozone crisis, and the pandemic are illustrative of the extents that governments (and central banks) are willing to go to preserve the status quo, specifically in terms of keeping the equity markets bubbling. And, at least till now, they have found instruments in their toolkit in this pursuit.
The problem then is that we are now awaiting that one big all-mighty collapse that brings the entire house down. If history and laws of nature are any guidance, this is only a matter of time.
11. It raises several questions about the strength of American democracy itself. Three weeks back, the American voters passed a resounding verdict on AI rollout (AI and Iran, and their consequences, were the top two items on the ballot paper). And yesterday, a combination of Wall Street and Big Tech, with the active support of the US government, cocked a snook at that resounding mid-term verdict. The decoupling between the electorate and the elected could not be starker, and its implications will be felt with the incoming Congress.
12. Francis Fukuyama and others make the distinction between Rule of Law and Rule by Law to contrast polities like the US and the West on the former side, and China and others on the latter side. The events of the last two years clearly show that America is just as prone to Rule by Law as those elsewhere. There will be a sense of schadenfreude in the East and elsewhere outside the West with these events.
In fact, the recent threat by index provider MSCI to downgrade Indonesia must be seen in contrast to the rush among its peers to embrace SpaceX, which earned a much lower 3.2 out of 10 for governance from the same MSCI. In a fair world, the likes of Tesla, SpaceX, Anthropic, Nvidia, and (soon) OpenAI, with their “flimsy governance frameworks”, should not be part of any public market.
13. This raises questions on arguably the most popular explanation for economic growth and development of nations, the school that focuses on the role of institutions. The series of scarcely believable events that have unfolded in the US since the inauguration of Trump 2.0 raises questions about the importance of institutions as bulwarks against egregiously bad policies. When one sees such things, one wonders whether institutions anywhere are as strong as they are made out.
On the contrary, they appear to validate the Great Man or Bad Emperor theory of historical events. The Jensen Too Big to Fail, or the Jensen Put, is the latest. And there is surely more to follow in the remaining two years of Trump 2.0.
Institutions meekly fold up when faced with these currents. It will be interesting to see what happens in Europe over the next 12 months (four of the five largest economies have elections with far-right parties on the ascendancy, as also four of the mid-sized ones) as it faces its own test of reckoning on long-held beliefs and policy consensus.
14. The pendulum on a lot of things, as discussed above, has swung so much to the other extreme that it is hard to see these trends reversing themselves through a logical and gradual process of rebalancing. The stakes are so high and the vested interests so powerful that there will be so much pressure to perpetuate these trends. It is hard to imagine that moderate Democrats will be able to rein them in, much less reverse course. On the contrary, it is easy to imagine a Democratic Party being captured just as easily by the same interests. The near-complete capture of both the Clinton and Obama administrations by the same interest groups is from recent memory.
This is the Hegelian thesis in full play. This requires a full-blown antithesis for any synthesis to emerge. And, history tells us that they emerge from confrontation and conflict.
15. Finally, apart from all the above, there are now several mundane things to look forward to in the days ahead. The immediate thing is that the reinstatement is waving the red flag at the incoming Democratic legislators, and many Republicans, too. NVIDIA, and the AI trade, will run up in the days ahead against the uncertainties associated with the Senate and House testimonies, and the outcomes from the various company and US government investigations into the spying and other related national security issues. There will be more drama and brazenness (or Rule by Law), with further displays of the AI put, along the way.
No comments:
Post a Comment