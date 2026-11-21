1. It is clear that the US chip restrictions on China are a farce. It is also hard to not come away that Nvidia colluded in this abuse of the restrictions process and knew all along what was happening. Sample this.
Nvidia reported $12.4 billion in China revenue in the six months through July 26 of this year, or 7% of its global revenue, and analysts say that countless more billions of dollars ultimately trace back to Chinese customers. By the estimate of Culper Research, the short-selling firm that flagged Nvidia’s China issue in May, more than 20% of Nvidia’s revenues last fiscal year were driven by China...China's AI developers exploited the Nvidia chips they desperately needed to catch up with America’s leaders, either using smuggled chips or accessing them remotely in places like Malaysia.... Chai, the Singapore-based researcher, said in a recent report that Malaysia has attracted more than $34 billion in data-center investments, mostly from U.S. and Chinese firms. The country of 35 million people enjoys relative proximity to China, friendly relations with Beijing and a government that makes building and operating data centers easy, he said. About a quarter of Malaysians are ethnic Chinese who often speak Mandarin. DayOne, a Singapore-headquartered company spun off from a Chinese developer and operator of data centers, is building data centers able to house Nvidia chips across Malaysia and Indonesia. A single technology company accounts for nearly 70% of DayOne’s business, according to a recent DayOne filing, and people familiar with the matter said that customer was China-based ByteDance. The blanketing of Malaysia with data farms to feed China continues at Senawang, an hour’s drive from the capital of Kuala Lumpur. Amid palm-oil plantations, trucks this past week rumbled in and out of a data center under construction by Vena Group, which is backed by American asset manager BlackRock... Vena Group will construct the facilities and lease space to tech companies that install their own hardware. One company planning to use Nvidia-powered servers inside, say people familiar with the matter, is Chinese tech giant Alibaba...The U.S. alleges that a co-founder of Super Micro Computer, a longtime Nvidia partner, and others participated in a conspiracy to ship servers to a Southeast Asian company, then onward to China. When inspectors from Super Micro asked to pay a visit to the Southeast Asian company’s facilities to ensure the servers it ordered were in its possession, the alleged conspirators had a problem, according to a federal indictment: The servers had already been sent to China. To pass their audits, the conspirators allegedly arranged to build a Potemkin server warehouse that supposedly contained Nvidia chips. To fool a visiting U.S. government inspector, a hair dryer was used to remove and affix serial number stickers, according to the indictment, unsealed in March in New York federal court.
This is a good NYT account. As also this.
How did the Americans allow this charade to go on?
On the other side, if China did indeed get Alice Huang to honeytrap Jensen, it must count as one of the most fatal mis-steps. For it now ensures the end of the permissive sanctions compliance regime which so benefited China. Even without the benefit of hindsight, such a high-stakes pursuit of your opponents top leadership, betrays an amateur (and perhaps muscular brawn-based) strategy. The Congress is now proposing the Remote Access Security Act, which would stop Chinese companies from remotely accessing chips overseas through cloud services, even when they are barred from buying the physical chips. Other measures are on tap. See this.
The MATCH Act would force the administration to tighten controls on chipmaking equipment. The AI Overwatch Act would do the same for AI chips. The Chip Security Act would mandate deployment of technologies to track chips’ location. Now these bills are more likely to pass, perhaps as part of a defence spending package later this year.
Robert Lighthizer gets it right.
On Fox News, Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s first-term trade czar, said the illicit sale of Nvidia chips to China was tantamount to the Soviet theft of American atomic weapons secrets during the Cold War. Imagine, he said, that an adviser to Ronald Reagan had used Huang’s “addiction” logic in the 1980s and suggested selling American space-based missile-defense tech to the Soviets “because then they’ll get addicted to us. The whole notion is beyond preposterous.”
2. Apart from blaming the Commerce Department for its failure to police chip sales, Scott Bessant has now trained his guns on Nvidia itself.
As Nvidia’s board searches for a new CEO, “they need to go outside the company. Just [with] what was going on inside the company, they needed a dramatic shake-up”, Bessent told Fox News on Sunday... Bessent said that it is important “to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the US export restrictions” and whether its top executives knew they were being skirted. “Was it a low-level fail? Was it in the middle, or was it up in the C-suite? And who knew? These shell companies were obvious, they were being investigated, and did Nvidia use them as a workaround to sell chips to the Chinese?” he said. “Were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” The Treasury secretary added that Nvidia needs to provide answers within a matter of days: “I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel”. He added that “we will see if Nvidia intentionally ignored the warning signs of these shell companies, many of them in Singapore”.
3. Chinese manufacturing dominance in the chemicals industry.
China has nearly doubled its chemicals capacity in some areas in just five years and now accounts for about half of global output of certain products, putting pressure on foreign rivals and threatening to open up a new front in its trade war... Between 2020 and 2025, production of important ingredients for plastics soared — styrene by 97 per cent, ethylene by 80 per cent, polyethylene by 75 per cent, polypropylene by 71 per cent and polyvinyl chloride by 15 per cent... Apart from ethylene, exports of the other four petrochemical products have grown by an average of more than 40 per cent each year over the five-year period. China’s export share of PVC in India, for example, surged to 45 per cent in 2025 from 3 per cent in 2020. The combined shares of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in the Indian market fell from 56 per cent to 34 per cent. Europe has blamed China for troubles in its industry. European chemicals capacity marked for closure has increased six-fold from 2.9mn tonnes in 2022 to 17.2mn tonnes in 2025, with the amount doubling in the last year... the flood of cheap Chinese chemicals was affecting prices elsewhere even where China was not exporting, by affecting downstream production... Despite the soaring production and rising exports, profits in China’s chemicals industry have declined over the past four years. Up to 31 per cent of chemicals producers and 29 per cent of plastics and rubber makers were lossmaking, the report said.
4. Chinese in US universities.
Between 2022 and 2026, 668 tenured or tenure-track scientists of Chinese descent relinquished their affiliations with U.S. institutions for other countries including China, according to preliminary data from researchers at Princeton and Harvard. Many returnees say they are going home for personal, not political, reasons. Beijing has offered financial incentives, prestigious titles and resources to do whatever research some scholars want to do. In the U.S., by contrast, many Chinese scholars and engineers report feeling increasingly unwelcome... The National Science Foundation last year found 83% of Chinese science and engineering Ph.D. alumni in the U.S. were still in the country five years after graduation. Roughly 22,000 tenured professors of Chinese descent are working in science, technology, engineering or mathematics in the U.S., according to preliminary estimates by Junming Huang, a Princeton research scientist.
5. This is a good example of how China throws the full weight of the government and mandates to support the emergence of local champions.
ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) gained 466 per cent during its first day of trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange last week, closing as the most valuable listing in China. The company, founded only a decade ago, has very quickly become a major global supplier of memory chips. It is a poster child for Chinese industrial policy, enjoying billions of dollars in subsidies, with more than one-third of equity held directly by the state. PC makers HP, Asus, and Acer have begun using CXMT memory chips and Apple is qualifying them for devices sold in China while lobbying for permission to integrate them into its US supply chain.
6. The US mid-term electoral results have meant that global manufacturing, utility, and mining companies who were riding high on the wave of data centre construction, have shed $4.2 trillion in value since June.
Just one public sector bank (PSB) currently has a net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio above 0.5 per cent, alongside five private sector lenders... every listed bank reported a y-o-y drop in net NPAs in the September quarter... Among the mega-lenders, SBI reported a net NPA ratio of 36 bps, HDFC Bank 37 bps, ICICI Bank 30 bps and Axis Bank 35 bps. South Indian Bank Ltd boasted the lowest net NPA ratio in the industry at 9 bps, followed by Bank of Maharashtra (12 bps), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd and Indian Bank (14 bps each), and IOB (16 bps)... SBI's gross NPA ratio stood at 139 bps, its lowest in more than two decades. In absolute terms, PSBs' gross NPAs fell 12.9 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2.31 trillion at the end of September, while private banks saw a 6.7 per cent drop to Rs 1.28 trillion... On the net NPA front, PSBs recorded a 13.3 per cent drop to Rs 44,092 crore, while private banks logged a 7.7 per cent decline to Rs 34,606 crore...
To put this turnaround in perspective, gross NPAs of all scheduled commercial banks in India (including foreign banks and small finance banks) had peaked at Rs 10.36 trillion in the fourth quarter of FY18, with net NPAs at Rs 5.21 trillion. At that peak, PSBs accounted for Rs 8.96 trillion of gross NPAs—a staggering 14.6 per cent ratio—and Rs 4.54 trillion of net NPAs (8 per cent). Private banks' gross NPAs then stood at Rs 1.29 trillion (4.7 per cent) and net NPAs at Rs 64,380 crore (2.4 per cent). On most operational metrics today, PSBs are outperforming their private sector peers. Their operating profits grew 17.2 per cent y-o-y in the September quarter, compared with 13.5 per cent for private banks... aggregate net profit for all listed banks rose 20.1 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.16 trillion. PSBs and private banks ran neck-and-neck in profit growth.
10. Chinese economic activity continues to slow down in October.
11. The world is long on America, says Ruchir Sharma, and that comes with its risks.
So far this year, 80 per cent of global equity flows have gone into the US market, double the long-term average... US households have seen their share of the US stock market rise steadily since the end of the global financial crisis in 2009 to more than 40 per cent. Foreign buyers (including retail) have expanded their share dramatically to almost 20 per cent... More than 90 per cent of equity flows out of India go into the US... Mexicans, despite their differences with America under President Donald Trump, remain aggressive buyers and hold more than 90 per cent of their foreign assets in US stocks. Canadians, notwithstanding their distaste for Trump tariffs, are among the largest foreign owners of US shares... South Korea is still one of the best-performing markets in the world this year, but Korean retail investors in recent months have been aggressively switching exposure to the US market... Foreigners hold $25tn in US stocks. That figure is equal to more than 25 per cent of GDP outside the US, up fivefold since the 2000s.To be sure, when the air leaves AI stocks the sinking feeling will be most pronounced in the US, where the buying cult is most intense. America is now the only major country where people have more money in stocks than in homes. Their stock wealth has grown over the past three decades from one to three times their disposable income, and the potential shock of market losses has grown accordingly. If US stocks were to fall by 25 per cent, my calculations suggest, these losses alone would lower consumer spending by about 2 per cent in the US, and by up to one per cent across much of Europe, Japan, the UK, Canada, and Korea. These are significant hits, since consumers account for the largest share of economic growth in most economies.
12. On private equity funds' travails.
Private equity changed in 2022, and the secondary market changed with it... In the cheap-money era of the 2010s, low interest rates, soaring valuations and abundant debt meant private equity firms, or general partners, could reliably sell even mediocre companies at a profit. Nearly every fund looked good, and capital poured in. A wave of new firms launched, and many of the established ones raised funds at a pace that owed more to market exuberance than to any real investing edge. For much of the industry, asset gathering became the focus, and investment discipline an afterthought. That era ended when interest rates rose in 2022... Roughly $4tn of unsold companies now sit in private equity funds, according to Bain. Exits tracked by PitchBook over the past five years have been on average about 40 per cent below the 2021 peak...As private equity’s resale market, secondaries are downstream of these dynamics. Investors known as limited partners commit primary capital to “blind pool” funds before the GPs have chosen which companies to buy. Secondary buyers come in later, through one of two paths. In LP secondaries, they buy stakes in seasoned funds that have already been invested and are no longer blind pools. In continuation vehicles, they back individual companies being moved out of older funds into new single-company funds... This indiscriminate buying worked in the 2010s, when a rising market rewarded broad, low-conviction bets and GPs’ valuations seemingly held up.
13. The dramatic decline in the solar energy costs.
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